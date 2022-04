Seguin recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona.

Seguin assisted on Jani Hakanpaa's opening tally before picking up a goal later in the first period, burying a loose puck in front of the net. The two-point performance snapped a five-game scoreless streak for the 30-year-old center. Seguin now has 48 points in 80 games this season with 24 goals and 24 assists.