Stars' Tyler Seguin: Plays like Legion of Doom

Seguin scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2, Game 5 win over Nashville. The Stars lead the series 3-2.

Seguin is riding a four-game, five-point streak (two goals, three assists). He, Alexander Radulov and Jamie Benn have been a real force against the Preds, so much so that Stars coach Jim Montgomery has started to call them the Legion of Doom. Yes, that harkens back to Montgomery's playing days in Philly and likens them to the original Legion of Doom. Eric Lindros, John LeClair and Mikael Renberg dominated the opposition in the mid-1990s and Seguin's line strikes the same kind of fear. The Stars will go as far as Seguin, Benn, Radulov and Vezina-nominee Ben Bishop will take them. And right now, they're one game from Round 2.