Seguin scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Jets.

Seguin had gone two games without a point after a run of four straight multi-point efforts. The 31-year-old has six goals and five helpers over his last nine contests, providing quality depth scoring in a middle-six role. Overall, he's at 15 points 42 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-6 rating through 20 outings.