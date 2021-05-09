Seguin (undisclosed) will miss the Stars' final two games of the season, per coach Rick Bowness, Owen Newkirk of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

With Dallas having been eliminated from playoff contention due to Nashville's win Friday, the team will sit Seguin to avoid risk of him reaggravating the hip injury that limited Seguin to just three appearances this season. He scored two goals in those three games, so a healthy Seguin seems primed to return to elite forward status in 2021-22 after a lost season on both an individual and team level.