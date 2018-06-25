Kuhnhackl did not receive a qualifying offer and will hit the free agency market on July 1, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After scoring nine goals and 31 points across his first 99 NHL games in his first two season, Kuhnhackl managed just a pair of goals and eight points in 69 contests last season. He was also held off the scoresheet in his 12 postseason games. The 26-year-old forward has been primarily used in a bottom-line setting and will likely stick with that role on whatever team he joins this offseason.