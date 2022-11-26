site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Wild's Brandon Duhaime: Moves to IR
RotoWire Staff
Duhaime (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
The Wild also announced that goaltender Zane McIntyre was called up Saturday under emergency conditions. Duhaime was already ruled out for Sunday's game against Arizona. He has been out since Nov. 23.
