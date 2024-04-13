Faber notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Faber has maintained solid offense into April, earning three helpers over six contests this month. The 21-year-old rookie is at seven goals, 37 helpers, 14 power-play points, 128 shots on net, 148 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 79 games this season. Faber should close out the campaign in a top-pairing role, and it's likely one he'll hold for years to come.