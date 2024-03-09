Faber scored his sixth goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

After going 15 games without lighting the lamp, Faber has scored a goal in back-to-back contests. The 21-year-old blueliner continues to draw a heavy workload in all situations -- he led the Wild in TOI on Friday with 26:59, including nearly 10 minutes combined between the power play and penalty kill -- and while he may be wearing down as a result, Faber's unlikely to see his shifts shrink as long as Minnesota's playoff hopes are alive. Over 15 games since the All-Star break, he's produced two goals and eight points with 20 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.