Faber notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Faber is putting together a strong finish to the campaign with five helpers over his last six games, though he's also gone minus-3 in that span. The rookie defenseman is up to 46 points, 133 shots on net, 150 blocked shots and 64 hits through 81 outings overall. He was able to command a top-pairing role throughout the campaign as one of the best rookies in the league.