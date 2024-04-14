Faber notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Faber has a goal and six helpers over his last 10 contests. The 21-year-old defenseman looked to be slowing down on offense in mid-March, but he's rebounded nicely late in the campaign. He's at 45 points, 130 shots on net, 149 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 80 appearances this season. Faber will be in the conversation for the Calder Trophy, but he faces an uphill battle to win more votes than Connor Bedard.