Faber posted an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Faber snapped a five-game point drought with the helper, his 30th of the season. The 21-year-old defenseman has had a handful of scoring slumps, but his strong defensive play has more than made up for when his offense is quiet. Faber has 34 points, 91 shots on net, 114 blocked shots, 49 hits and a plus-2 rating over 58 appearances in a top-four role.