Soucy has an assist, five hits and is a plus-2 in his last three games while averaging 13:57 of ice time. He could remain in regular role even when Greg Pateryn returns in a few weeks from core muscle surgery, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Soucy and Brad Hunt have been pleasant surprises amid the Wild's slow start to the season. While Soucy has just one point and six shots on goal in eight games, he's a plus-5 on the defensive end despite the Wild's woeful goal differential.