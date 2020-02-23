The Wild placed Soucy (upper body) on injured reserve Sunday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

With Soucy expected to miss at least 2-4 weeks with the upper-body issue, his placement on IR opens up a roster spot for call-up Louis Belpedio. Look for Belpedio and Brad Hunt to ascend to the third defensive pair in Soucy's stead. Soucy will need to be activated off IR before returning to the lineup once healthy.