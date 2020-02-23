Wild's Carson Soucy: Shifts to IR
The Wild placed Soucy (upper body) on injured reserve Sunday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
With Soucy expected to miss at least 2-4 weeks with the upper-body issue, his placement on IR opens up a roster spot for call-up Louis Belpedio. Look for Belpedio and Brad Hunt to ascend to the third defensive pair in Soucy's stead. Soucy will need to be activated off IR before returning to the lineup once healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.