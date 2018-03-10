Coyle scored a goal and an assist during a in a 5-2 victory over the Canucks on Friday.

The 26-year-old had been sitting on eight goals in 2017-18 for almost a month, but Coyle is still one shy of double digits. He's failed to live up to expectations in that category -- Coyle scored 21 and 18 goals in 2015-16 and 2016-17, respectively -- and as a result, he only has 30 points. Injuries haven't helped, though, as he's only played 53 contests.