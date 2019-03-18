Wild's Eric Staal: Dishes power-play helper

Staal notched a power-play assist in 24:49 of ice time in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

The 34-year-old has gotten it going recently, racking up eight points in his last 10 games. Staal has seen some regression from last year's 70 point season, but has racked up 49 points in 72 games this campaign. Stall saw a season-high 8:23 of power-play time in the game, which suggests he'll be relied upon heavily as the Wild make a playoff push.