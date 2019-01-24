Wild's Eric Staal: Leads charge against Avs

Staal scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

The veteran has been on fire heading into the All-Star break, racking up four goals and 10 points in his last eight games. Staal is on pace to fall just short of his third straight 60-point campaign, but if he picks up where he left off when the Wild are back in action Feb. 1, he could make up that ground quickly.

