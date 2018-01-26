Wild's Eric Staal: Riding four-game point streak
Staal scored a goal and collected an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.
Staal has earned one goal and five assists during his current streak, bringing his point total up to 43 in 2017-18. The eldest Staal has always played well against the Penguins (54 points in 53 games) and tonight was no different. As the centerpiece of Minnesota's second line, he is worth starting every night especially during this streak.
