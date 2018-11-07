Wild's Eric Staal: Won't play Tuesday due to illness
Staal (illness) will sit out Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Staal started the season hot with 11 points -- three on the power play -- in 13 games. His absence will open the door for Matt Hendricks (lower body) to re-enter the lineup.
