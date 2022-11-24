Gustavsson saved 28 of 29 shots in the Wild's 6-1 blowout victory over the Jets on Wednesday.

Gustavsson was nearly perfect Wednesday, posting a save percentage of .966 on the night. The lone puck that slipped into the twine was a snap shot by Kyle Connor slightly after the midway point of the second period. Although the 24-year-old netminder still sits with a losing record of 3-4-1, it's encouraging that his numbers in his first handful of games have mightily improved from last season with his average SV% sitting over the .900 mark along with a GAA well under 3.00.