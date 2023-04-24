Gustavsson allowed three goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Gustavsson allowed three goals, including a pair of power-play markers to Tyler Seguin, as Dallas evened the series 2-2. It's the first loss for Gustavsson in the postseason as he falls to 2-0-1 with a .941 save percentage. The 24-year-old netminder went 22-9-7 with a .931 save percentage in the regular season. Gustavsson will likely be back between the pipes for Game 5 after Marc-Andre Fleury struggled in his lone playoff start.