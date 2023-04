Per Joe Smith of The Athletic, Gustavsson was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Friday, an indication he will be between the home pipes versus Dallas in Game 6.

Gustavsson has started four games in the playoffs, allowing nine goals on 125 shots. Gustavsson has given up three goals in each of his last two losses - facing 24 shots in each game. The Wild are in need of a win as they face elimination, trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.