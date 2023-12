Gustavsson will protect the road goal versus the Predators on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson won his last outing, stopping 23 of 24 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Blues. He's been the better of the Wild's goalies lately, posting a 2.73 GAA and an .893 save percentage over his last six games. The 25-year-old will face a Nashville team that is on a six-game winning streak.