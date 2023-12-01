Gustavsson saved 26 of 27 shots in a 6-1 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Gustavsson's shutout bid was ended by Juuso Parssinen early in the third period, but the goaltender still earned his second straight victory. He improved to 4-6-2 with a 3.46 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 13 contests this season. While Gustavsson's overall numbers still leave plenty to be desired, Marc-Andre Fleury has struggled too this year, so the No. 1 job is still wide open in Minnesota for either goaltender to snatch if they get hot.