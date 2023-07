Gustavsson signed a three-year, $11.25 million contract with Minnesota on Monday.

Gustavsson and the Wild had an arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday, which won't be necessary. The 25-year-old netminder posted a 22-9-7 record last season with three shutouts, a 2.10 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 39 appearances. Gustavsson is projected to be Minnesota's No. 1 goalie going into the 2023-24 campaign, but he could face some competition from Marc-Andre Fleury for starts.