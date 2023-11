Gustavsson stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over St. Louis.

Gustavsson held the Blues to a single first-period goal Tuesday, as he turned aside 23 shots in the victory. It's Gustavsson's first win since Oct. 24 -- he'd gone 0-5-1 with an .867 save percentage in his last seven starts. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder is 3-6-2 with an .886 save percentage and 3.68 GAA while splitting starting duties with Marc-Andre Fleury in Minnesota this season.