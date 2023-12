Gustavsson will defend the road goal Tuesday against Calgary, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Gustavsson has won his past two outings, having stopped 49 of 51 shots. He has provided a 4-6-2 record this season with a 3.46 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 13 games played. The Flames rank 21st in the league this campaign with 2.96 goals per contest.