Gustavsson allowed two goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Gustavsson earned his third straight win, and he's now gone eight games without allowing more than three goals. The 25-year-old started the year with one shutout and then a five-game stretch of allowing four-plus goals, so this turnaround is a big positive. Gustavsson is at 5-6-2 with a 3.35 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 14 starts. The Wild's next two games are in a back-to-back -- they face the Canucks on Thursday and the Oilers on Friday. Expect Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury to split those starts.