Gustavsson will get the starting nod at home against the Stars on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson picked up a win in Game 3 with 23 saves on 24 shots. He's won both of his starts this series while stopping a combined 74 of 77 shots. Including the regular season, the 24-year-old is 14-5-4 with an impressive .930 save percentage at home.