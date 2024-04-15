Gaudreau (personal) took part in Monday's game-day skate and should be available versus the Kings, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gaudreau will be back in action following a two-game stint on the sidelines while attending to a personal matter. The 30-year-old forward has scored just once in his last 16 outings while chipping in just two helpers. Even with Mats Zuccarello (personal) still in doubt, Gaudreau is unlikely to see anything more than a bottom-six role for the Wild's last two games.