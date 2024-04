Gaudreau (personal) won't be in the lineup Friday versus Vegas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gaudreau has five goals and 15 points in 65 outings in 2023-24. While the 30-year-old forward is drawing out of the lineup, Liam Ohgren is set to make his NHL debut against the Golden Knights. Gaudreau's status for Saturday's game in San Jose hasn't been decided yet, so the veteran should be regarded as day-to-day for now.