Gaudreau (personal) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Gaudreau will miss a second straight contest while attending to a family matter. His status for Monday's tilt versus the Kings has not been determined.
More News
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Will miss Friday's game•
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Doesn't travel with team•
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Finds twine Sunday•
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Snaps long, long goal drought•
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Good to go•
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Won't play Saturday•