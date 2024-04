Gaudreau scored a goal in Sunday's 4-0 win against the Blackhawks.

Gaudreau's fifth tally of the season ended his 14-game goalless slump. The 30-year-old forward hasn't been much of an offensive contributor in 2023-24, registering a mere 15 points across 64 appearances. Gaudreau only has two goals and four helpers over his past 39 outings.