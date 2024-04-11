Gaudreau did not join the Wild for their trip to Vegas for personal reasons and is questionable to play Friday against the Golden Knights, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gaudreau has scored just one goal in his last 16 contests while registering 29 shots and two assists. Coach John Hynes told reporters there was still a chance that Gaudreau could rejoin the Wild ahead of Friday's tilt. If Gaudreau does miss out, Liam Ohgren figures to make his NHL debut in a third-line role while Ryan Hartman moves to the wing on the second line.