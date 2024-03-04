Gaudreau scored for the first time in 2024 during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Sunday's goal was Gaudreau's first tally since Dec. 31. That's 23 straight games without a goal. To make matters worse, he only had two assists during that stretch. It's been a brutal run for Gaudreau, who scored 19 goals and 38 points in 82 games last season. Neither campaign is likely indicative of his goal-scoring ability. Last season, he was more than four percent over his career shoot percentage average, and this season, he's more than four percent under that mark. Whether or not he ultimately regresses to the mean, it's hard to start a player shooting 5.5 percent with only four goals through 49 contests.