Wild's J.T. Brown: Decent campaign limited role
Brown (Illness) had three goals and eight points while averaging 9:10 of ice time in 56 games this season.
Unfortunately, Brown's season came to an abrupt end after he missed Saturday's clash against Dallas due to an illness. Even in a limited role, eight points is Brown's highest output for a season since he had 22 in the 2015-16 campaign. The 28-year-old will be on the second year of a two-year contract he signed with the Wild next campaign, but it's tough to see him have any legitimate fantasy value without a more prominent role.
