Brown announced his retirement Monday and will join the Seattle Kraken as a color commentator, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Brown spent last season playing in Sweden for Bjorkloven IF for which he tallied six goals and six helpers in 19 contests. Over the course of his seven-year NHL career, the 30-year-old Brown saw action in 365 games for the Lightning, Ducks and Wild and tallied 23 goals, 49 assists and 221 PIM along the way.