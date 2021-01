Brown agreed to terms on a one-year deal with IF Bjorkloven (Sweden) on Wednesday.

Brown spent the entire 2019-20 campaign in the minors with AHL Iowa and was never able to force his way into the Minnesota lineup. In his 62 minor-league outings, the 30-year-old winger registered nine goals and 13 helpers. This could mark the end of Brown's NHL career. If so, he would retire having logged 365 games for the Lightning, Ducks and Wild in which he garnered 23 goals and 49 assists.