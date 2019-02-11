Wild's Jason Zucker: Picks up assist in loss

Zucker finished Sunday's 2-1 loss to New York with an assist.

Zucker drew the primary helper on Mikael Granlund's power-play goal early in the second period, but that would be it for the Wild's offense Sunday. With points in four of his last five, Zucker has been enjoying a run of good form lately, but he is still a relatively risky play at 0.52 points per game in 2018-19.