Zucker (abdomen) will suit up for Thursday's preseason tilt against Winnipeg.

Zucker -- who required offseason surgery for a sports hernia -- is back to 100 percent and coming off the best season of his career. The 25-year-old set career high in goals (22), helpers (25), plus/minus (plus-34) and shots on goal (172). Given the assembled scoring talent around him, there is little reason to doubt the winger will be able to recreate similar offensive production this year.