Eriksson Ek (upper body) joined the Wild for Wednesday's practice sesson, but will need "to wait for the doctors to tell me he's good to go," according to coach Bruce Boudreau.

Eriksson Ek was sporting a non-contact sweater at practice, so it's unclear when he might be given the green light to start absorbing contact, much less suit up in a game. In the meantime, Eric Fehr and Matt Read figure to continue deputizing in the youngster's stead.