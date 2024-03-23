Eriksson Ek (lower body) won't play Saturday against St. Louis, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Eriksson Ek will miss his fifth consecutive contest. He has compiled 29 goals, 60 points, 232 shots on net and 154 hits over 66 games this season. His next chance to play will be Thursday versus the Sharks.
