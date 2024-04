Eriksson Ek notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Eriksson Ek has been quiet since his return from a lower-body injury, posting just three points over nine contests. The 27-year-old helped out on a Kirill Kaprizov tally in the second period. Eriksson Ek is at a career-high 63 points with 263 shots on net, 167 hits, 53 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 75 appearances. Despite his recent struggles, he remains in a top-line role.