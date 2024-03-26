Eriksson Ek (lower body) took part in Tuesday's practice and could return to action Thursday versus San Jose, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek has missed the past five games due to a lower-body issue. He has accumulated 29 goals, 60 points, 232 shots on net and 154 hits across 66 games this season. Once he is cleared to return, Eriksson Ek will likely skate on the top line and work on the first power-play unit.