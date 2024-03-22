Eriksson Ek (lower body) could return Saturday against the Blues, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Coach John Hynes said after practice Friday that Eriksson Ek might be a possibility Saturday. Eriksson Ek skated during practice, but he remained on the bench when the Wild took line rushes. He has 29 goals and 60 points in 66 games, one off his career high in points set last season. Eriksson Ek will likely be replaced on the top line by Marco Rossi if he is unable to play.