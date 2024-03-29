Eriksson Ek scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

After missing Minnesota's last five games with a lower-body injury, Eriksson Ek opened the scoring late in the first period Thursday, burying a net-front feed from Kirill Kaprizov for his 30th goal of the year, a new career best. Eriksson Ek had six points (one goal, five assists) in five contests prior to his injury. He's matched a career high with 61 points (30 goals, 31 assists) through 67 games this season.