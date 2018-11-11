Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Nets first goal
Eriksson Ek scored his first goal of the year in Sunday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.
Eriksson Ek had been held scoreless in his first nine games of the season, but in his last two he's tallied an assist and a goal. The 21-year-old Swede had just 16 points in 75 games during the 2017-18 campaign, so he shouldn't be on the radar in most fantasy formats.
