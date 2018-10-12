Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Questionable for Saturday's game
Eriksson Ek is not practicing Friday due to undefined soreness and isn't sure he can play Saturday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Eriksson Ek apparently had some kind of issue late in Thursday's game. He began practice Friday but left early.
