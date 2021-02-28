Eriksson Ek collected a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Kings.

Eriksson Ek opened the scoring 14:17 into the first period, tapping a bouncing puck past Los Angeles netminder Cal Petersen. It was Eriksson Ek's second straight game with a goal and gave him eight on the year, already tying his 2019-20 output that required 62 games. He also boasts a solid plus-10 rating and has rewarded astute fantasy managers who drafted him or grabbed him off early-season waivers.