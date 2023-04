Eriksson Ek (lower body) will miss Game 6 against Dallas on Friday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Eriksson Ek was also unavailable for the Wild's previous two contests because of the injury. He had 23 goals and 61 points in 78 outings during the regular season. When Eriksson Ek's ready to return, he'll likely serve in a top-six capacity and see time on the power play.