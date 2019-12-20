Wild's Jonas Brodin: Bags helper in win
Brodin produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.
Brodin's potential career year continued with the helper Thursday. He's picked up seven assists and a plus-13 rating through 10 games in December. For the year, the 26-year-old has 15 points in 36 games, putting him on pace for his first 30-point campaign. The defenseman has added 48 blocked shots, 45 shots on goal and 29 hits.
